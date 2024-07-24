Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.32 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.54. 1,871,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,531. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

