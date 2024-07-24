Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 145,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 56,265 shares.The stock last traded at $34.32 and had previously closed at $34.65.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

