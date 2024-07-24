Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.55

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and traded as low as $9.13. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.