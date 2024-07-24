Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s FY2026 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFG. Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group stock opened at $125.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

