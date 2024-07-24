Zacks Research Weighs in on EQT Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $35.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EQT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EQT by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in EQT by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

