16,029 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,355 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 397,424 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 400,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 42,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE APAM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 73.28%. The company had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 74.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.