20,000 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in PJT Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of PJT stock traded up $4.86 on Thursday, hitting $124.50. 284,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,242. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $125.65.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 27.55%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

