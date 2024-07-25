2,549 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,151,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,662,000 after buying an additional 112,117 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $47,831,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

