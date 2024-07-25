350,000 Shares in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Amer Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $2,061,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $7,301,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $1,521,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of AS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,336. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.