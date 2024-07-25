364 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 364 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $635.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $657.38 and a 200 day moving average of $606.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $272.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.