3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the June 30th total of 1,241,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

3i Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,902. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1937 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.