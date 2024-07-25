42,558 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

ULCC stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

