4,315 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,855,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,317,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $259.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.20 and its 200-day moving average is $222.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

