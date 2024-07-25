591,412 Shares in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 591,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.93% of AltC Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

