7,868 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WD. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE:WD traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,068. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

