8,363 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in GMS by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 340,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in GMS by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GMS stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.69. 27,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.65. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens cut their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

