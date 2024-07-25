AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CPLS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $36.12.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1339 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

