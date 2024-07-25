Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $194.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $167.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE ANF opened at $154.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.13. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,922 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $32,897,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 306,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after acquiring an additional 146,384 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

