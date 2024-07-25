abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 785,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 328,319 shares.The stock last traded at $19.59 and had previously closed at $19.63.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCI. Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $159,000.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

