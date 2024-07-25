ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.84

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 235580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.