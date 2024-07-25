Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $603.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,658 shares of company stock worth $15,970,667 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $531.04 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

