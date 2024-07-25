AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $103.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE ACM opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -970.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.67%.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

