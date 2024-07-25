Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $41.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Laidlaw lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Affimed Stock Down 1.7 %

AFMD opened at $5.12 on Friday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.81% and a negative net margin of 2,361.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed



Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

