Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS stock opened at $105.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.82. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $112.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,903,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,613,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,903,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,613,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

