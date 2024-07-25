Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.140 EPS.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.59. 315,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.