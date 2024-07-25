Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 775.0% in July

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

About Agricultural Bank of China

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

