AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 881.1% from the June 30th total of 496,400 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:AGRI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AgriFORCE Growing Systems
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Beauty Retailer Stock Brings Early Christmas for Value Investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Ford Stock EPS Disappoints, Shares Plummet After-Hours
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How Much Should You Be Investing? Try Our Calculators
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.