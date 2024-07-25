Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $514.04

Aion (AION) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $514.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008917 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 77.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

