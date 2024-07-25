Alamo Group (ALG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $183.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

