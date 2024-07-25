Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 1.6%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.47 and last traded at $92.35. 545,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,028,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Albemarle Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $117.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 49,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 13.4% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

