Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.09 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY24 guidance to $9.41-9.53 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.410-9.530 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $115.57 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 108.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average is $121.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

