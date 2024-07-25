Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.09 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY24 guidance to $9.41-9.53 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.410-9.530 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.