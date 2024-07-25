Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.49. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 42,532 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $895.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,758,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,849,000 after buying an additional 134,919 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 152.2% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 7,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,510 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,133 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,431,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,461,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
