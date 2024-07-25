Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALKS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

ALKS traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $27.47. 204,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alkermes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

