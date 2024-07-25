Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.44.

ALGM traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,496,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,894. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

