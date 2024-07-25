AllianceBernstein (AB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.60 million. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AllianceBernstein Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE AB opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AllianceBernstein Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.