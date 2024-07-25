AllianceBernstein (AB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.60 million. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE AB opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

