Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 319.0% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Allianz Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Allianz had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.