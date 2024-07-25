Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 214,783 shares.The stock last traded at $41.69 and had previously closed at $43.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.26 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

