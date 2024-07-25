Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.74

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$56.74 and last traded at C$56.56, with a volume of 1591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Altus Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

