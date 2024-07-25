Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 126.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alumis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alumis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Alumis stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Alumis has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.53.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

