Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $230.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $183.01. 29,852,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,489,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

