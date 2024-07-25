Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amedisys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.58 on Thursday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.