American International Group Inc. Buys 418,393 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 15,281.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,393 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,892,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,619,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 187.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.7 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,091. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

