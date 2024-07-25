American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,651. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

