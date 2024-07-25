American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,604,000 after buying an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after buying an additional 183,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,113.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,050.71. 558,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,183. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,017.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,044.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.10 by ($0.55). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.