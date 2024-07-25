American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIGI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,361,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 711,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,225. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

