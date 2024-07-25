American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.