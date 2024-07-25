American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 559.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,255. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GLPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.