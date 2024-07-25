American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after buying an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 72,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.57. 1,767,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,775. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

