American International Group Inc. Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.11. 1,701,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,155. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

